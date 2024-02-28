McConnell to step down as Senate GOP leader after more than a decade

Kentucky's Mitch McConnell, the longest serving Republican Senate leader in history, will step down from that position in November.

McConnell, who turned 82 last week, announced the decision in a speech on the Senate floor.

"To serve Kentucky in the Senate has been the honor of my life," he said. "To lead my Republican colleagues has been the highest privilege. But one of life's most under-appreciated talents is to know when it's time to move onto life's next chapter."

"So I stand before you today, Mr. President and my colleagues, to say this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate," he continued. "I'm not going anywhere anytime soon. I'll complete my job my colleagues have given me to do until we select a new leader in November and they take the helm next January."

McConnell also made clear he'll finish his term as senator.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., listens to a reporter's question during a press availability on Capitol Hill, Feb. 27, 2024, in Washington. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.