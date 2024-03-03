John Thune is seeking to be the next Senate Republican leader.

McConnell's successor must work with Trump and 'stand his own ground,' Rounds says

Mitch McConnell's successor as Republican leader of the Senate must be able to both work with the next president, including Donald Trump, and "stand his own ground," Sen. Mike Rounds said Sunday.

Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, is backing colleague John Thune to take McConnell's role after the latter steps down in November.

"John Thune is the right guy at the right time. Great moral character," Rounds told ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "He's the right kind of a guy and I think he will be independent enough to where -- he will look out also, just like Mitch did, for the institution of the Senate itself. So I'm optimistic."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.