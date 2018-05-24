'A bit of a setback' one congressman says of canceling North Korea summit

In the wake of President Donald Trump's cancelation of a planned nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, some members of Congress immediately spoke out about the decision on Thursday.

Some members of Congress lauded Trump saying he made the right decision to call off the summit if North Korea did not intend on getting rid of its nuclear weapons, while others urged the administration to keep working to end nuclear threats from North Korea.

The Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif., said in a statement that the administration should continue to apply diplomatic pressure to North Korea.

“Our goal is to peacefully end North Korea’s nuclear threats. The administration should continue to look for opportunities while applying maximum diplomatic and financial pressure against Kim Jong Un. Our allies – including South Korea and Japan – need to stand with the United States. There can be no daylight between us,” Royce said in a statement.

My full statement on President Trump’s decision to cancel the summit with Kim Jong Un: pic.twitter.com/BSILpgFAoV — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) May 24, 2018

North Korea has a long history of demanding concessions merely to negotiate. While past administrations of both parties have fallen for this ruse, I commend the president for seeing through Kim Jong Un’s fraud. https://t.co/4j1Sv5ABoW pic.twitter.com/sHTR72YUjO — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) May 24, 2018

Many of us feared that the summit between @POTUS & Kim Jong-Un would be a great show that produced nothing enduring. If a summit is to be reconstituted, the US must show strength & achieve a concrete, verifiable, enduring elimination of Kim Jong-Un’s nuclear capabilities. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 24, 2018

Some Democrats criticized the president, saying that the decision showed that he was not prepared to deal with Kim Jong Un's tactics.

This is a setback. This is an error. This is what happens when amateurs are combined with warmongers. This is NOT secretly smart and clever, and any pundit or politician who even flirts with that idea is deeply, deeply unserious. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 24, 2018

The cancellation of this summit reveals the lack of preparation on the part of President Trump in dealing with a totalitarian dictator like Kim Jong Un. We’ve seen similar lack of preparation by the president in dealing with the leaders of China and Russia. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) May 24, 2018

