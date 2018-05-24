'A bit of a setback' one congressman says of canceling North Korea summit

May 24, 2018, 11:05 AM ET
In the wake of President Donald Trump's cancelation of a planned nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, some members of Congress immediately spoke out about the decision on Thursday.

Some members of Congress lauded Trump saying he made the right decision to call off the summit if North Korea did not intend on getting rid of its nuclear weapons, while others urged the administration to keep working to end nuclear threats from North Korea.

The Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif., said in a statement that the administration should continue to apply diplomatic pressure to North Korea.

“Our goal is to peacefully end North Korea’s nuclear threats. The administration should continue to look for opportunities while applying maximum diplomatic and financial pressure against Kim Jong Un. Our allies – including South Korea and Japan – need to stand with the United States. There can be no daylight between us,” Royce said in a statement.

Some Democrats criticized the president, saying that the decision showed that he was not prepared to deal with Kim Jong Un's tactics.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.

