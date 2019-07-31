Michigan's Muslim community responds to Trump's rhetoric

Just days after President Donald Trump's attack on minority groups, and weeks after the "send her back" chants at a Trump rally in North Carolina, ABC News Live goes to one of the most predominantly Muslim communities in the country.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Hear from the real voices of Dearborn, Michigan: What do they think about the president's language? Have they seen any real impact on their lives since President Trump got elected? A Dearborn city council member talks about the state of Dearborn in the Trump era.

Watch the full segment on a special edition of ABC News Live's "The Briefing Room," live from the second Democratic debate in Detroit.