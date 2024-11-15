Johnson won't say if he discussed the matter with Donald Trump.

Mike Johnson says he doesn't think House Ethics Committee should release Gaetz report

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Friday that he does not think the House Ethics Committee should release the findings of its investigation into Matt Gaetz, now that the Florida Republican is no longer a member of Congress.

"I believe it is very important to maintain the House's tradition of not issuing ethics reports on people who are no longer members of Congress," Johnson said. "I think it would open a Pandora's box."

Johnson weighing into the issue is extremely rare as House speakers traditionally stay out of the committee's investigations and business.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at a press conference for House Republicans, following their leadership meeting, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 13, 2024. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Just two days ago, Johnson said the following about the report: "As far as the timing of the release of a report, or something, I don't know. The speaker of the House is not involved in that, can't be involved in that."

The House Ethics Committee was in the final stages of investigating Gaetz for alleged sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, sources confirmed to ABC News, before his resignation.

It's unclear what the bipartisan panel will do now with its report. There are growing calls from senators on both sides of the aisle for the report to be released.

The House Ethics Committee, which sources said was preparing to meet this week to deliberate over whether to release a final report, was now not expected to meet on Friday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Gaetz stepped down from the House shortly after being tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be attorney general -- a choice that shocked some Republican lawmakers and many Justice Department officials. Gaetz will need to be confirmed by the Senate to serve in the role.

Asked on Friday if he spoke to Trump about the ethics investigation, Johnson sidestepped.

"I'm not talking to anybody about what I have said to Trump," he said.

Matt Gaetz arrives before President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. Alex Brandon/AP

Johnson also claimed he was responding to public reports about the panel's findings and had not been briefed on the investigation.

"The speaker has no involvement or understanding of what's going on with the Ethics Committee or what they're investigating or when," Johnson added.

"What I am saying is someone who is no longer a member of Congress. You're not in the business of investigating and publishing a report," he concluded. "I would encourage the House Ethics Committee to follow that tradition. I think it's important."