Former Vice President Mike Pence suspends campaign for president

Former Vice President Mike Pence has suspended his campaign for president, he announced Saturday.

"I came here to say it's become clear to me, this is not my time. So after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign right now," Pence said on stage at the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas.

"I'm leaving this campaign, but let me promise you I will never leave the fight for conservative values and I will never stop fighting to elect principled, Republican leaders to every office in the land," he continued.

Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit on Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Pence, 64, announced he was joining the Republican race for president in June, running against his former running mate, former President Donald Trump.

