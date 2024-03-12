Mississippi 2024 primary results

Polls are open in the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time.

It's primary day in Mississippi.

Voters will cast ballots in the presidential, U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate races in the Democratic and Republican primaries. A runoff election for the statewide primary races where a candidate does not get more than a majority of the vote would be held on April 2.

Early and absentee voting in Mississippi is limited to those who qualify under certain circumstances, and Mississippi requires voters to show photo ID to vote.

Mississippi State Capitol building in Jackson, Miss. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

State significance

Since 1972, Mississippi has largely voted for the Republican candidate. The only exception was in 1976, when former President Jimmy Carter won the state.

However, the 2022 gubernatorial election showed some possible shifts in voters' party allegiances in the state. While Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves won his reelection bid, he fended off a notable challenge from his Democratic rival, Mississippi Public Service Commission member Brandon Presley. Reeves won by just a few percentage points.

In the Republican presidential primary, 40 delegates to the Republican National Convention are up for grabs in the state, and any candidate that gets over 50% of the vote takes them all.