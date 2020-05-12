Nebraska Primary Results
There are 29 delegates at stake for Democrats and 36 at stake for Republicans.
Voters in Nebraska will have the option to head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the presidential primary. Every voter in the state was sent a vote-by-mail application, while some counties automatically mailed voters ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.
State Significance
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MDT and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT.
Nebraska was a caucus state in 2016 and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., carried the Democratic primary by nearly 15 points.