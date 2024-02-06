Nevada 2024 primary results

The state has dueling GOP contests, with Haley on a ballot and Trump on another.

In Nevada, there will be two different contests for Republican presidential candidates this week -- but only one will count toward the nomination.

There will be a state-run primary on Tuesday and party-run caucuses held on Thursday, the latter being when all delegates are awarded. (The discrepancy between the two contests is because Republicans wanted to keep their caucuses rather than switch to a new primary, required by a recent state law.)

For Democrats, there will be one contest: the primary on Tuesday.

Early voting in the primary began on Jan. 27 and ran through Friday. Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. The state has closed primaries, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans can participate, but ballots are unique in that voters can choose "none of these candidates."

State significance

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will only run in the state-run primary, while former President Donald Trump is on the caucus ballot.

As such, Trump is all but guaranteed to win the caucuses and the state's 26 delegates for the GOP nomination.

The former president has also encouraged his supporters not to "waste" their time with the primary.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden will be on the primary ballot along with author Marianne Williamson and other long shot candidates. Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, however, will not be on the ballot after missing the filing deadline.

Nevada is a key swing state in the 2024 election. In 2020, it narrowly went for Biden.

The president, appearing to be looking toward November's election, blasted Trump while campaigning in Nevada this past weekend.

"Trump and his MAGA friends are dividing us, not uniting us. Dragging us back to the past, not leading us in the future," Biden said at a get-out-the-vote rally in North Las Vegas.