New Jersey 2024 primary results

The state is reliably Democratic in the general election.

New Jersey is holding its presidential primary on Tuesday.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major candidates still running. They clinched their parties' respective nominations earlier this year.

State significance

There are 12 delegates up for grabs in the Republican presidential primary, one of the lowest amounts in the path to the party's nomination.

In the Democratic primary, there will be 126 delegates awarded.

In general elections, New Jersey is a traditionally Democratic state. The last time it was won by a Republican presidential candidate was in 1988, with George H.W. Bush.

Biden won the state in the 2020 general election with 57% of the vote, beating Trump by double digits.