New York 3rd District special election results: Tom Suozzi and Mazi Pilip battle for George Santos' seat

George Santos was expelled from Congress in a historic vote last year.

Tuesday is Election Day for New York's 3rd Congressional District, which sees Democrat Tom Suozzi, who previously held the seat, facing Republican Mazi Pilip.

The two are running in a special election as a result of disgraced former Rep. George Santos' expulsion late last year.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and tens of thousands of people have already voted early in Queens and Nassau counties.

Voters on Election Day will need to bring an acceptable form of ID with them -- if they did not do so when they first registered to vote.

District significance

The battle on Long Island to succeed Santos can look relatively minor, since the winner will be in office for only a few months before the next general election; and it's just one congressional seat.

But the election involves millions of dollars, the attention of national groups and the return of notable political players -- a reflection of how this off-cycle contest isn't passing by with little fanfare.

Instead, the race has come to be seen by some Democrats as a high-stakes litmus test of their electability in the very areas where they'll need to win in November if they want to retake Congress.

Yet as Democrats work to flip back New York's 3rd Congressional District and Republicans work to move past Santos' scandal, the outcome on Tuesday is far from certain.

Suozzi represented a version of the same district for three terms and declined to run in 2022; Pilip, an Ethiopian-born former Israeli army soldier, is a current county legislator.

Notable issues have included the border and immigration, public safety and abortion access.