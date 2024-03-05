North Carolina 2024 primary results

The state will be a battleground in the general election.

It's primary day in North Carolina, where former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are the front-runners in their respective primaries.

Seventy-four delegates are up for grabs for Republicans (where Trump faces former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley) and 116 delegates are on the table for the Democrats.

Polls are open on primary day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters can cast their ballots in-person or via the mail, though all ballots must be received by local officials by the time that polls close on Tuesday.

Early voting was from Feb. 15 to Saturday.

State significance

North Carolina's primary is not anticipated to have major implications for either party, though the state is going to be a battleground in the general election, as it has been for several past cycles.

Elsewhere on the ballot on Tuesday, voters will select the nominees to run in November to succeed Gov. Roy Cooper.