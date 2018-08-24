The Note: A bad week for Trump clarifies the stakes

The TAKE with Rick Klein

A week with so many game-changers didn’t actually appear to change the game very much at all.

It did clarify the stakes – with President Donald Trump capable of raising them dramatically at any moment.

Republicans have mostly ducked questions, but haven’t abandoned or denounced the president in the days since his former longtime lawyer implicated him in a crime for which he pleaded guilty. Democrats haven’t strayed from their reticence surrounding impeachment talk, either.

Instead, the most dangerous of weeks for the president ends with the potential for more tabloid turns, owing to the long relationship between Trump and the National Enquirer’s David Pecker that’s now under potential prosecutorial scrutiny.

It also ends with Trump insulting Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who finds himself defending himself with fewer defenders among his old Senate colleagues. All the while Trump is considering – according to his own lawyer – the possibility of pardoning Paul Manafort, just days after his conviction.

At this point, it’s probably a mistake to look for political tipping points. This is a long march toward unknowable destinations.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

The president appears to be openly encouraging a now-convicted felon to not cooperate with authorities.

This week, not only has he flirted with the possibility of pardoning his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, whom he describes as "brave," but he added that "flipping" or cooperating with authorities ought to be illegal.

Illegal? That's a head-scratcher and would seem to set a dangerous precedent.

Cooperation with authorities is normally encouraged by government officials and our political leaders, in order to -- you know -- help with law and order, fact-finding and fair adjudication.

Then again, normally illegally activity is frowned upon, too, or at least talked about with some regret and remorse.

So, does the president think tax evasion, to the tune of millions of dollars, is just OK? Not a big deal and second-fiddle compared to loyalty to him?

Surely, his statements could be scaring off other potential witnesses. Is it witness tampering in the open?

The TIP with Benjamin Siegel

As President Trump does battle with his own attorney general, and grapples with the implications of the Paul Manafort verdict and Michael Cohen's guilty plea, House Speaker Paul Ryan has kept his head down, raising money and traveling the country for House Republicans hoping to maintain their majority in Congress this fall.

At a retreat with donors in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, earlier this week, Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy touted the accomplishments of the GOP-led Congress and noted the challenges facing Republicans in November, according to someone in the room for the presentation.

"Our job is to make sure that constituents in swing districts and the swing voters know that we're focusing on their problems. That our agenda is improving their lives. That this unified government, if taken away, will roll back this progress. And that this is a historic achievement that this unified government has created," Ryan said.

He'll be in Wisconsin at a tax event on Friday, and has campaign swings planned in California, Texas, New York and Florida, according to his political team.

By the end of the 2018 cycle, Ryan will have visited 40 different states and nearly every battleground House district, campaigning for GOP candidates and incumbents. He's also on track, over his nearly three years as speaker, to have raised $200 million for GOP candidates and campaigns.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations." – Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in his strongest public pushback yet to President Trump, who said in an interview Thursday that Sessions "never took control" of the Justice Department.

