The Note: Bernie, Beto rack up big price tags on eve of debate

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The run-up to Wednesday's first presidential debate of the 2020 cycle is getting expensive.

Sen. Bernie Sanders wants to cancel all student loan debt in the United States. He'd cover the $1.6 trillion, 10-year cost with big, new taxes on Wall Street.

Sen. Bernie Sanders says his plan to cancel $1.6 trillion in student debt will be "fully paid for by a tax on Wall Street."



Sen. Bernie Sanders says his plan to cancel $1.6 trillion in student debt will be "fully paid for by a tax on Wall Street."

"The American people bailed out Wall Street. Now it is time for Wall Street to come to the aid of the middle class of this country"

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke wants a vast remaking of the health care system available to veterans. He says he'd pay for it with a $200 billion in savings by ending current wars and wants a new "war tax" on non-military families that would run as high as $1,000 a year.

The "ideas primary" has been dominated early on by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who will headline the debate's first night. Her student loan plan would cost more than $1 trillion, but still be hundreds of billions less expensive than Sanders' pitch.

Numbers like these are easy to lampoon as unrealistic or even socialistic. But bold spending plans could shift the policy debate -- leaving more moderate Democrats defending relatively modest means to shared ends.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Seth Moulton might not be on the debate stage this week, but he is working hard to get his face on television and in front of crucial voters in early-voting states regardless.

Though he did not qualify for the first debates, the young military veteran from Massachusetts is releasing his first television ad of the cycle. His campaign told ABC News that the 30-second spot will play in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada "during or right before" the Democratic presidential debates.

"I'm Seth Moulton. I won't be on the debate stage tonight, so I'm introducing myself here," he says in the spot. A short biography continues with a focus on electability and his combat experience.

"I'm practical, and I can beat Donald Trump. We all know what a terrible person Donald Trump is, but what we need to talk about is what a terrible president he is," Moulton says. "At home, he's broken every promise. Our allies are more concerned than our enemies."

The TIP with Armando Garcia

It will be a mad dash to Miami on Wednesday and Thursday where 20 candidates are set to face off in the first presidential debates.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg took off Monday afternoon on a chartered flight for Florida, where he'll be among the 10 candidates to partake in the first night of debates.

Six senators running against each other may also be running into each other at the airport. With the Senate still in session -- and votes expected -- this week, some may be on the same flights from Washington to Miami.

A campaign aide tells ABC News that Sen. Cory Booker will be working until the last minute. As far as debate prep rituals go, they say the senator is doing push-ups, drinking LaCroix and eating popcorn.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" podcast. Tuesday morning's episode features ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, who lays out the feelings surrounding new sanctions on Iran: "I am no longer hearing from anybody high up in this administration about talk of a military counterstrike to what happened to our drone." Then former Department of Homeland Security acting Undersecretary and current ABC News contributor John Cohen explains why the administration was forced to move migrants out of a shelter over reports about unsanitary conditions. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

President Donald Trump begins his day at 11:45 a.m. hosting a conference call about an update to the Veterans for Mission Act. At 1:45 p.m., Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order establishing a White House council on eliminating regulatory barriers to affordable housing. At 3:25 p.m., Trump has a Medal of Honor presentation. At 7 p.m., Trump hosts a roundtable with supporters and then delivers remarks at a fundraiser at his hotel in Washington.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is available to the media before the first Democratic debate at the Courtyard Marriott in Miami from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence announces President Donald Trump's "Latinos for Trump" Coalition at 10 a.m. in Miami at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, is available to the media prior to his first debate appearance in Bonita Springs, Florida, at 2 p.m. at Handel's Homemade Ice Cream.

Former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., is available to the media in Miami ahead of the debate, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Hilton Miami Downtown.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, heads to Miami to participate in an American Federation of Teachers Votes Town Hall from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at North Miami Middle School Gymnasium.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., travels to Miami to host a town hall at Ocean Bank Convocation Center at 6:45 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee goes to Miami and hears from community leaders on environmental justice, public health and climate change at Little Haiti Cultural Center at 6:30 p.m.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will be in Tampa, Florida, for meetings and fundraising events from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

