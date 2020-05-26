The Note: Biden, Trump and the uneven politics of outrage It’s a dynamic Republicans have learned to relish and Democrats lament.

The TAKE with Rick Klein

An assessment of President Donald Trump's election-year Memorial Day weekend would include the following:

Playing multiple rounds of golf in the midst of a pandemic; circulating tweets mocking the physical appearance of some of the most prominent female Democrats in the country; saying his opponent "doesn't know he's alive"; promoting an unspecified and unsubstantiated conspiracy theory he calls "Obamagate"; threatening to move the Republican National Convention if the governor can't promise a "fully occupied" arena this summer; demanding that schools and churches reopen regardless of state-level guidance; spreading a baseless claim that Democrats are seeking to "rig" the election; questioning the mental fitness of his former attorney general; and suggesting without evidence that a cable host he has feuded with was involved in the death of a former aide.

For all that, Democrats found their political weekend consumed by an interview former Vice President Joe Biden gave Friday where he said African-Americans considering voting for Trump "ain't black." Within hours, Biden said he regretted having said that; Trump has not said the same about anything he said or tweeted over the weekend.

It's the latest example of a dynamic Republicans have learned to relish and Democrats can't help but lament.

President Donald Trump participates in a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Course amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sterling, Virginia, U.S., May 24, 2020. Tom Brenner/Reuters

Trump says and does so many outrageous things with such regularity that most blur past the news cycle too fast for him to even be asked to explain himself, much less apologize. Biden says and does so few things these days -- period -- that each takes on outsized importance.

Democrats saw Biden's comment dissected in endless cable-news panels and op-eds. It now looms over his search for a running mate.

Biden's first public appearance in two months -- he wore a mask, while Trump has not when reporters' cameras are present -- points toward a resumption of campaign activity on his side. Trump, of course, has already been in something close to campaign mode for weeks.

Even if Biden matches Trump in campaign output -- which isn't likely anytime soon -- he still is likely to see a different set of standards applied to him by his own party than Trump will have applied to him by his.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

A debate about church continued between states and residents over the weekend. On Monday California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued new protocols allowing for some places of worship to reopen at limited capacity.

"This guidance does not obligate places of worship to resume in-person activity. Further, it is strongly recommended that places of worship continue to facilitate remote services and other related activities for those who are vulnerable," the California press release read, adding that congregants should still wear masks, organizations should rearrange seating to allow for social distancing and staff should undergo temperature checks.

The California guidelines also indicated organizations should: "Strongly consider discontinuing singing, group recitation, and other practices and performances where there is increased likelihood for transmission from contaminated exhaled droplets."

Margaret Cruz, Sophia Perez and Edwin Perez pray together after returning to Potential Church as it opened on May 24, 2020 in Cooper City, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump on Friday demanded governors open churches, though the same day a federal appeals court sided with Newsom and rejected an argument from clerics that the governor had been treading on their First Amendment rights with his stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The churches in the lawsuit appealed for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case, meaning the high court could easily be the deciding voice in this latest tug of war between individuals, the White House and state authorities.

The TIP with Kendall Karson and Will Steakin

Despite months of Republicans asserting that the national convention is "full steam ahead," Trump appears to have thrown a wrench into convention planning by threatening to pull the event from Charlotte, North Carolina, and laying blame squarely on the state's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, for being in a "shutdown mood" that could preclude "full attendance" inside the arena.

"Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August," Trump tweeted, adding that he has "love" for the battleground state before shifting the fault onto Cooper. "They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site."

2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) signage is displayed inside the Spectrum Center during a media walk-through in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nov. 12, 2019. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A spokesperson for the governor responded by noting that the city's and state's decisions are being informed by "data and science." Trump later tamped down his threat, writing in another tweet that he has "zero interest" in moving the quadrennial gathering to his resort in Doral, which sits just outside of Miami, and asserting he "would like to stay in N.C."

Whether Trump would move the convention is still not clear, particularly without facing repercussions since the RNC is locked in a 2018 contract with the city of Charlotte to hold the convention there. Earlier this month, however, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles suggested that the agreement might be subject to change given the unprecedented health crisis. And sources told ABC News there have been discussions about back-up plans, including just bringing delegates into the arena and scaling back many of the events around the convention.

BRINGING AMERICA BACK

THE PLAYLIST

