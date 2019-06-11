The Note: Iowa showdown offers preview of Trump vs. Biden

The TAKE with Rick Klein

They won't be behind the gym, or even in the same city -- at least not yet.

But for a few hours on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will be treading similarly critical ground.

Both will be campaigning in Iowa, where the political topography will throw them into the same news cycle. It could be a split-screen moment -- except the men on both sides of the screen can't seem to stop talking about each other.

To Trump, there's a comfort level to taking on Biden -- along with the risk in elevating him among his 22 Democratic rivals. The insulting nicknames come easily to the president, who is confident he can define Biden much as he did Hillary and Bill Clinton.

To Biden, there's utility in taking on Trump instead of his fellow Democrats. His primary opponents want to engage the former vice president -- and he has work to do with the progressive base -- but Biden would prefer to fix his gaze beyond all that.

Trump and Biden need each other at this moment, whether either would admit it.

The RUNDOWN with Benjamin Siegel and Kendall Karson

The campaign-trail politics over abortion have made their way to Capitol Hill this week, as Congress is set to take up its must-pass spending bills.

Later this week, House Democrats will take up a mammoth bill that funds the Department of Health and Human Services, which also includes -- as it does every year -- the Hyde Amendment.

A group of liberal Democrats -- including Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. -- have introduced a measure to strike the longstanding prohibition on using federal dollars for abortions from the package and ensure that "abortion care is made available to individuals who are eligible to receive services in its own facilities or in facilities with which it contracts to provide medical care."

The measure isn't expected to make it to the floor for procedural reasons.

But the move, which comes after Biden reversed his long-held stance on the controversial barrier to abortion amid political pressure from most of the 2020 field, signals the significance of the issue for the Democratic Party in the midst of the crowded presidential primary.

The TIP with Beatrice Peterson

As South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg surges in an Iowa poll, he continues to make reaching African American voters a priority.

In Atlanta last week, he spoke directly to African American leaders at a Democratic National Committee event. Later in the day, he held a "grassroots fundraiser" event in the city where African Americans, despite being a majority of the population, were in the minority at the venue.

Buttigieg has met with African American leaders, such as Stacey Abrams and the Revs. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson, and has appeared on programs such as "The Breakfast Club" and "DESUS & MERO."

He will continue his appeal to black voters by making an appearance at Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition convention on July 2 in Chicago.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

President Donald Trump travels to Iowa Tuesday afternoon to speak at Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs and later speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa Annual Dinner in West Des Moines.

Comedian Jon Stewart testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on the need to reauthorize the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund at 10 a.m.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Iowa for a series of events beginning at 10:45 a.m. (CST).

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be in Bloomington, Indiana to deliver remarks on foreign policy at Indiana University at 11 a.m.

Ivanka Trump, adviser to the president, will attend a roundtable discussion on the U.S. strategy for implementation of the Women, Peace and Security Act with Chairman and Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., at 2:30 p.m.

The House Judiciary Committee meets to vote on a resolution to authorize the House to go to court to seek enforcement of subpoenas against Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn.

