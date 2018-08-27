The Note: The McCain legacy finds no obvious heir

The TAKE with Rick Klein

There's comfort in declaring, as the nation mourns a hero and a patriot, that the legacy of Sen. John McCain lives on.

But good luck finding that legacy in today's politics, in McCain's party, and especially in his home state this week.

The truth is there is no obvious heir to the McCain legacy in public life today. The president of the United States is in many ways an anti-McCain figure – making his feuds with the late senator personal, and creating an ideology that centers on his personality.

All three of the Republicans vying for a Senate seat in Arizona in Tuesday's primaries have pledged loyalty to President Donald Trump. Just hours before McCain passed, one of those Republicans declared on the trail that the state "cannot afford" to "elect another senator who is cut from the same cloth as Jeff Flake and John McCain."

The nation can use a touch of McCain's stubborn optimism at this or any moment. It could also remember his gallows humor, and a favorite McCain quote comes to mind – one he invariably delivered with a smile: "In words of Chairman Mao, ‘It's always darkest before it's totally black.'"

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

In the two states with primary voting Tuesday, Florida and Arizona, several national issues hit close to home, including immigration, border security, environmental protection and gun control.

Sunday's mass casualty shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, put that last topic -- the debate about gun safety -- back in the spotlight for sure.

David Hogg, one of the student leaders who survived the shooting in Parkland, Florida, last February, when 17 people died, and who helped build a new national movement of youth activists working the issue, encouraged people to confront U.S. senators in the nation's capital Tuesday.

Florida's Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, who is in a tough reelection fight, tweeted: "Word of another tragic mass shooting in our state brings shock and outrage." The state's Republican governor Rick Scott, who is running against Nelson for his Senate seat, rushed to Jacksonville in light of the horrific news of another high profile shooting in his state.

It has been more than seven years since former Arizona congresswomen Gabby Giffords was shot in the head at an event back in her district. In the last several years, Giffords and her husband have become an effective and prolific campaign team, supporting gun safety legislation and candidates ready to back reforms.

On Sunday, Giffords wrote, "The nation once again looks to Florida with grief and heavy hearts. The massacre in Jacksonville is yet another devastating indictment of this country's inability to keep our kids safe."

The TIP with Arlette Saenz

The McCains and the Bidens share a special bond.

Last year, the country watched as former Vice President Joe Biden publicly consoled Sen. John McCain's daughter Meghan as her father battled brain cancer -- the same disease that claimed the life of Biden's son Beau. "Beau talked about your dad's courage, not about illness, but about courage. So there is hope, and if anybody can make it, your dad [can]," Biden told her on ABC's The View.

That moment -- the shared understanding of a loved one fighting for their lives against a grim disease -- opened up a new kind of relationship for Biden and the younger McCain. As she recently told Glamour, "I talk to him all the time, and he checks in on me all the time." Biden was in contact with Meghan at the end of the week, an aide to the former vice president said, as her father neared his final days.

Biden was asked to speak at a memorial service for his decades-long friend McCain in Phoenix on Thursday, an aide to the former VP said -- part of a five day span of memorial events for McCain. The former senator will first lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday -- what would have been his 82nd birthday. He will also lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, where Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will introduce a resolution to rename a Senate office building after McCain.

On Saturday, former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will reportedly both eulogize the senator at a memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral. Bush's spokesman told ABC the president was "honored to have been asked to speak."

And on Sunday, McCain will be laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis -- where he started his life of service to his beloved country.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

President Trump and the first lady participate in a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Kenya and Mrs. Margaret Kenyattaat 1:55 p.m.

The president and the first lady host a dinner celebrating Evangelical leadership at 6:45 p.m.

The American flags at the U.S. Capitol and the White House fly at half-staff today in honor of Sen. McCain.

The McCain family spokesman holds a press conference this morning at the Arizona State Capitol to give more details on the memorial services ahead for the senator.

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and adviser, speaks at the Organization of American States at 2 p.m. about the administration's efforts to advance women's empowerment.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The important thing is not to look back and figure out all of the things that I should have done - and there are lots of those - but to look back with gratitude. You will never talk to anyone who's as fortunate as John McCain." – The senator, veteran and GOP maverick John McCain in the HBO documentary "John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls," which debuted about three months before his death.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" Podcast. Monday morning's episode features ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl and ABC News' Ron Claiborne reflecting on their time covering the late Sen. Jon McCain on the campaign trail. And, ABC News' Meghan Keneally checks in from Arizona on what McCain's death means for Tuesday's Republican primary. https://bit.ly/2Ohkpz8

NEED TO READ

