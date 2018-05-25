The Note: Trump defined by acting, not reacting

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The lookout is on for a wave this year. But there’s a force coming together that figures to give it one monumental challenge – if not blow it back entirely.

That force, as always, is President Donald Trump. He is at this moment acting emboldened by victories both real and perceived, and is buffeted by allies on Capitol Hill, conservative media, and the campaign trail who say publicly he can do no wrong.

This week brought him a win in a national anthem controversy he himself essentially created; success in stoking concerns about Robert Mueller’s probe based on little beyond conspiracy theories; and praise from his allies for pulling out of a summit with North Korea he just agreed to a few weeks ago.

Trump is finding himself defined by endeavors he’s seeking out – acting, not reacting. And his party is rallying behind him, with few exceptions.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said at Harvard this week, "Our presidency has been debased by a figure who has a seemingly bottomless appetite for destruction and division."

That echoed with barely a blip in another Trump-dominated week.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Another week of 'us vs. them.'

Comments from the administration were seen by critics as inflaming racial divisions in the country and politicizing law enforcement work.

While speaking on Capitol Hill, Secretary of Education Betsy Devos suggested public schools could report undocumented students to authorities, despite a Supreme Court ruling mandating schools to provide education to minors regardless of their immigration status.

During a Fox News interview, the president said if some NFL players continued their silent protest against police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem or staying in locker rooms, then "maybe [they] shouldn’t be in the country."

Wednesday, at a round-table on gang violence, the president said unaccompanied minors arriving at the southwest border, the vast majority of whom are fleeing violence in Central America, "look so innocent."

"They’re not innocent," he said.

The president blamed the gang violence on Democrats, while in the same week he insinuated Democrats somehow signed off on "spying" on his 2016 campaign.

What’s been reported is an FBI informant interviewed people to learn more about potential Russian meddling. It was a week of suggestion, finger-pointing and other-ing.

The TIP with Esther Castillejo

Vice President Joe Biden spoke to a friendly crowd of New York Democrats Thursday, and while his surprise appearance was advertised as a push for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s bid for reelection, Biden’s speech seemed to focus more on a campaign that’s yet to be announced: his own.

"There's a lot of ugliness in our politics right now. That means we're gonna have to fight for the vision of a nation we know it's possible," Biden said. "It’s about time we pick our heads up – remember who the hell we are as Americans. We are moving on. We are changing politics in our country. We are taking back control."

In what sounded like a presidential pitch, the former vice president hit all the points: immigration, race, marriage equality, infrastructure, the middle class and jobs.

"I take a back seat to no one on my progressive values. Zero. No one," he said. "I made a commitment when I decided not to run [in 2016] that I'd do anything in my power to win back House and Senate seats, and governor," he said of his active campaign speaking schedule.

Biden took jabs at Republicans, but didn’t give Democrats a pass, saying some in the party have become "too elitist."

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The art of diplomacy is a lot harder than the art of the deal." – Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey in blaming top officials for sending the wrong message and mishandling the opportunity to talk with North Korea.

