The Note: Trump sparks new chants and again dominates message

It's one thing to agree not to take the bait. It's another to not even be able to agree on what the bait looks like.

And it's another thing altogether when the president throws out so much of it -- then tosses more into the volatile mix.

President Donald Trump's campaign rally Wednesday night confirmed a key point: His attack on four newly elected female House Democrats was no one-off tweet. His decision to target Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., hours after suggesting that Omar may have obtained her citizenship improperly, brought a disconcerting new chant to the crowd: "Send her back."

Whether or not it was initially intended this way, Trump's singling out of a few freshman Democrats has now morphed into a full-blown attack on them and the Democratic agenda. It fits an all-too-familiar pattern for Trump's foes, who are on to what he's doing but nonetheless being drawn into his drown-out-all-comers vortex.

As part of that fallout, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday again sought to keep her members from confronting an impeachment decision they don't favor, telling reporters: "We're not having him set our agenda. We're setting our own agenda."

Trump may have made some allies cringe this week. But with fewer Republicans than ever to reign his impulses in, he feels emboldened to define his political enemies however he likes -- and whether they like it or not.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

It was the most direct whip count on the issue of impeachment as of late.

While the impeachment resolution against Trump offered by Congressman Al Green, D-Texas, failed Wednesday night, the fact that 95 House Democrats went on the record and gave a thumbs up to the idea shows that support for the cause within the caucus is clearly growing. Most Democrats, 137, voted to table the resolution.

In January 2018, when Green previously forced a vote on an impeachment article, 66 Democrats voted not to table it, but to keep the discussion alive.

Notable progressives this go-around included Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and the chair of the Rules Committee, Jim McGovern, D-Mass, voting with Green. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus and Hispanic Caucus did as well.

Big picture, Pelosi and a majority of Democrats might not be there yet, but the numbers are growing.

The TIP with Jeffrey Cook

In two weeks, the next chapter of Democratic debates will have 19 familiar faces and one brand new one: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

Bullock only jumped in the race about two months ago, but plans to shake things up at the next debate by calling out the "unrealistic" ideas of his competitors, a campaign official told ABC News. To him, that means declaring Medicare for All a losing strategy for the country, an opinion he often shares on the campaign trail.

The late launch of his campaign was partially due to legislative commitments in a state government that only convenes every other year. What was he working on? Expanding state health care.

Those close to Bullock say he has some secrets up his sleeve for commanding precious time on stage in Detroit.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" podcast. Thursday morning's episode features ABC News' Trish Tuner and Rachel Scott, who detail the dueling 2020 strategies from the Trump campaign and House Democrats following Trump's incendiary tweets. And we examine why lawmakers are sounding the alarm about FaceApp. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Trump meets with members of Team USA for the 2019 Special Olympics at noon followed by a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at 1:30 p.m. The president and the first lady will participate in a flag presentation ceremony at 2:30 p.m.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., participates in an interview with The Washington Post Live for its 2020 Presidential Candidate Series in Washington at 9 a.m.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan attends a House Oversight Hearing at 10 a.m. on the Trump Administration's child separation policy and related issues.

Former Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., appears on ABC's "The View."

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in Los Angeles. In the morning, he will make a local stop, and later he will attend fundraising events.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro meets with housing advocates to discuss homelessness and housing issues in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, at 1 p.m. He then meets with New Hampshire High School Democrats at 4:30 p.m. Later, he hosts a town hall in Nashua at 7 p.m.

Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont., hosts three meet-and-greet events, beginning at 1 p.m. CT, in Muscatine, Burlington and Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., holds a town hall at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, at 5:45 p.m. CT.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Young Democrats of America National Convention in Indianapolis at 6 p.m. CT.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., host a Medicare for All town hall in South Minneapolis at 7 p.m. CT. The event will be livestreamed here.

CNN airs a live drawing to determine the candidate lineup for each night of the second Democratic primary debates in the 8 p.m. hour.

