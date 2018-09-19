The Note: Uncertainties cloud Kavanaugh fight

The TAKE with Rick Klein

"There shouldn't even be a little doubt," President Donald Trump declared Tuesday, referencing the allegation that has enveloped his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Good luck with that.

The uncomfortable truth around the Kavanaugh nomination is that no one can know how things will turn out. Senators have left Washington without even agreeing on how Christine Blasey Ford should talk publicly about what she says happened, and Tuesday night her lawyers sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Charles Grassley saying she wouldn't testify at the hearing he had scheduled for Monday -- and not at all before the FBI investigates the matter.

If the goal is eliminating doubt, an entity like the Senate remains the wrong place to make that happen. But as the president has made clear, an FBI investigation won't happen – not that it can be fully expected to settle on irrefutable facts, anyway.

In this partisan environment, this is an uncomfortable moment for elements of both parties. There are few prospects for a clean resolution.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

The public discourse in the country and makeup of the Senate have changed dramatically in the last 30 years.

This isn't the era of Clarence Thomas or Bill Clinton; it is the era of Harvey Weinstein and there are new leading voices in the Senate like Kamala Harris.

But while the Senate might look different, is it acting any differently?

In 1991, the Senate held public hearings to look into allegations of sexual harassment against a Supreme Court nominee. There were no female senators on the Judiciary Committee then and only two women in the Senate overall. Today, there are 23 female senators and four on the committee charged with vetting judicial nominees – all Democrats.

Anita Hill, the law professor who accused now-Justice Clarence Thomas of harassment back then, wrote in an op-ed Tuesday that the Senate must do better this time, but did not seem to be doing so.

Where were the processes for dealing with allegations like these? What was the plan?

In an argument echoed by Ford's lawyer Tuesday night, Hill said that the fact the Judiciary Committee was going ahead with a hearing in less than a week, without additional witnesses or a neutral fact-finding team, was a red flag. It was a sign, Hill said, that little had changed, despite the fact that widespread sexual violence is more openly talked about and understood these days.

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images FILE

The TIP with John Verhovek

With the first major debates of the 2018 midterm season almost upon us, two of the most vulnerable senators up for re-election this cycle are getting some positive news.

In Texas, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, who will debate Democrat Beto O'Rourke for the first time this Friday in Dallas, is up by nine points, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University. On the other side of the aisle, Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin holds a commanding 11-point lead over her Republican challenger, state Senator Leah Vukmir, according to a new poll from Marquette University. That gives her a boost as she attempts to defend one of the 10 Democratic seats up this year in states Donald Trump won in 2016.

Both polls show positive movement for both Baldwin and Cruz, who expanded the slim leads they had in polls out earlier this summer from the same outlets.

With fewer than 50 days to go until Election Day, both Baldwin and Cruz have been honing their messages, with the Republican hammering O'Rourke, saying he wants Texas to be "just like California, right down to the tofu and silicon and dyed hair," while the Democrat is pitching a health care-centric message to Wisconsin voters in recent days.

One poll does not decide a race, but for now these incumbents will likely trumpet the movement as evidence that their messaging is working.

Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images

"There's no reason to have a public hearing Monday. This is being rushed through. It's too important. It's not a game. This is a serious situation" – Christine Blasey Ford's attorney Lisa Banks on CNN Tuesday night.

