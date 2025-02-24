OPM says Musk's ultimatum is voluntary after a weekend of confusion

Musk demanded federal workers detail what they did at work by the end of Monday.

Elon Musk listens to President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 11, 2025.

After a weekend of confusion, the Trump administration on Monday afternoon told federal agencies they don't have to direct workers to comply with Elon Musk's request for information about their activities at work, and that doing so is voluntary, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The Office of Personnel Management -- effectively the human resources agency for the federal government -- updated agency human resources officers on a Monday call over Elon Musk's call for the Trump administration to fire federal workers who did not reply to an email asking them to submit an email listing their accomplishments from the previous week.

Adding to the confusion are Trump's own comments Monday, when he told journalists in the Oval Office there was a "lot of genius" behind Musk's proposal, and that workers would be "sort of semi-fired" if they don't respond.

OPM did not respond to a request for comment on the instructions given to federal agencies.

Elon Musk listens to President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 11, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

In the latest effort by the Department of Government Efficiency to investigate efficiency and reduce the size of the government, employees were asked in an email from the Office of Personnel Management on Saturday to list five accomplishments over the previous week and reply by 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday.

Musk threatened on social media that employees would face termination if they do not comply. The original email sent to employees did not include such an ultimatum, leaving some employees unaware of the threat.

However, some federal agencies told employees not to respond to the OPM email, some advised that employees should reply and others said that replying is "voluntary," creating uncertainty among the rank and file.

Musk's ultimatum raised questions about how much authority he holds in the government. While the White House argued in a court filing that Musk has no true power, Musk doubled down on his ultimatum Monday morning, warning that "Those who do not take this email seriously will soon be furthering their career elsewhere."

Trump endorsed the email while taking questions Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I thought it was great because we have people that don't show up to work, and nobody even knows if they work for the government," Trump said. "So, by asking the question, 'Tell us what you did this week,' what he's doing is saying, 'Are you actually working?'"

"And then if you don't answer like you're sort of semi-fired or you're fired because a lot of people are not answering because they don't even exist," Trump said.

Asked later Monday about the change in OPM policy, a White House official said, "DOGE is moving fast, at the direction of POTUS, and that’s exactly the point."

"It’s all about efficiency, even internally," the official added.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Everyone is working together as one unified team at the direction of President Trump. Any notion to the contrary is completely false."

Mixed messages

Federal employees on Saturday began receiving the OPM email with the subject line "What did you do last week" that demanded they list "5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and CC your manager,” according to multiple sources and an email reviewed by ABC News.

The subject line came from Musk's playbook: “What did you get done this week?” is the same message he sent to the CEO of Twitter (now X) Parag Agrawal before Musk bought the company and fired the CEO.

A spokesperson from the Office of Personnel Management said Saturday that "agencies will determine any next steps."

Yet management at multiple agencies told their staff that they were waiting on further guidance and, in some cases, told them to hold off on replying, according to multiple sources.

Federal workers and supporters hold signs as they demonstrate against Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) outside of the Office of Personnel Management headquarters, Feb. 7, 2025 in Washington. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Employees at the Justice Department were told that they did not need to respond to the OPM request, according to an email obtained by ABC News. The Defense Department told employees who received the email to “please pause any response.” The Pentagon official filling in as the Department’s top personnel officer said that DOD would review any performance of personnel according to its own procedures, but added that “when and if required” it would coordinate responses to OPM’s email.

Newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel also told staff to "please pause any responses" to the email.

Employees at agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the United States Department of Energy were told by senior staff that they were waiting on further guidance and, in some cases, told to wait for further notice before responding.

NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro informed employees on Monday before OPM's guidance went out that responding to the email was optional and that not responding would have "no impact to your employment," according to an email obtained by ABC News.

"Employees may have already responded or may still choose to respond. You are not required to respond, and there is no impact to your employment with the agency if you choose not to respond," Petro wrote in the email.

Other agencies directed employees to reply. Speaking to Fox News on Monday morning, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explained why his employees should respond to Musk’s email.

“If you can't come up with five things that you did, maybe you shouldn't be employed here,” Duffy said, calling it an “easy task” that “happens in the private sector all the time.”

Leadership at the Treasury Department sent an agency-wide email Monday morning instructing all employees -- including those at the IRS -- to comply with OPM’s email by the deadline, according to an email obtained by ABC News.

However, the email still left some employees confused, particularly because it does not clarify whether failure to respond by the deadline could result in termination.

Federal workers who don't follow Musk on social media could be unaware there's an ultimatum on the table. While the administration did ask federal employees to list their accomplishments, the email did not state that those who failed to respond by the deadline would be fired.

Employees across agencies told ABC News they hadn't seen Musk's threats until they were asked for their reaction to them.

One IRS employee told ABC News that when they asked their direct managers whether not responding would result in them being fired, they were told, “We are only to adhere to official emails and ignore any directives not communicated through official channels.”

Elon Musk joins President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Penn., Oct. 5, 2024. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Another employee in management at the IRS said staff are "freaking out."

Managers at the Department of Veterans Affairs told employees to respond to the email. One manager at the agency told ABC News that workers are “scared.”

“It’s not an exaggeration," they said. "Everybody is afraid they are going to lose their jobs on a daily basis. There’s this fear that you’re going to open your email and you will be terminated.”

How much authority does Musk have?

It is not clear if Musk has the authority to terminate employees in this manner. However, he continues to act as if he does, threatening employees on Monday morning with administrative leave if they do not return to work this week.

White House lawyers attested in federal court that Musk “has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions.”

Trump aides have also said publicly that Musk is operating in an advisory capacity as a special government employee.

While Trump has said that Musk cannot do anything without his approval, the president has publicly heralded Musk as the leader of DOGE and lauded him for the job he's doing in that capacity. On Saturday, shortly before the OPM email went out, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, "ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE."

-ABC News' Devin Dwyer, Peter Charalambous, Selina Wang, Emily Chang and Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.