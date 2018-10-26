Papadopoulos considers withdrawing guilty plea to Mueller charges

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos said Friday he’s considering withdrawing his plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller after learning “certain information” during an interview with House Republicans on Thursday.

“Given certain information that I learned just yesterday – that I can't publicly disclose right now – I'm actually even considering withdrawing my agreement I have come to with the government,” Papadopoulos told “Fox and Friends” Friday morning.

Papadopoulos admitted to lying to federal investigators last year and was sentenced to 14 days in prison in September. The charges were prosecuted by Mueller as part of his investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 campaign.

The 31-year-old energy scholar, who in 2016 attempted his foray into electoral politics with the Trump campaign, met with members from the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees for more than seven hours on Thursday.

