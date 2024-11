Pelosi blames Harris' loss on Biden's late exit and no open Democratic primary

She also blasted Bernie Sanders in an interview with The New York Times.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in portions of a New York Times podcast interview published Friday, blamed Vice President Kamala Harris' election loss on President Joe Biden's late exit from the presidential race and the lack of Democratic primary.

Pelosi told Lulu Garcia-Navarro, a host of "The Interview," that "had the president [Biden] gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race," the paper said in a story about the Thursday interview. The exchange won't be posted in full until Saturday.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives as supporters wait to hear Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris concede the election, at Howard University, Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary," Pelosi said.

"And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don't know that. That didn't happen. We live with what happened. And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different," she added.

President Joe Biden walks to deliver remarks on the 2024 election results and the upcoming presidential transition of power, at the White House in Washington, U.S., Nov. 7, 2024. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

As ABC News has reported, Pelosi worked behind the scenes to urge Biden to drop out of the presidential race following his performance at CNN's debate.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Times reported Pelosi also took issue with Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders saying, after Harris' loss, that "It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."

"Bernie Sanders has not won," she said. "With all due respect, and I have a great deal of respect for him, for what he stands for, but I don't respect him saying that the Democratic Party has abandoned the working-class families."

The paper reported she suggested that cultural issues were more to blame for Democrats' losses among working-class voters.

"Guns, God and gays — that's the way they say it," she reportedly said. "Guns, that's an issue; gays, that's an issue, and now they're making the trans issue such an important issue in their priorities; and in certain communities, what they call God, what we call a woman's right to choose."