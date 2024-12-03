Pete Hegseth ignores questions on misconduct allegations amid meetings with GOP senators

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, was back on Capitol Hill Tuesday looking to shore up support as he fends off new allegations of misconduct and sexual impropriety.

Hegseth, holding hands with his wife, continued to ignore questions about the New Yorker report that he was forced to step down from two veteran nonprofit groups -- Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America -- amid accusations of financial mismanagement, sexist behavior and other disqualifying behavior.

The magazine cited what it called a detailed seven-page whistleblower report -- compiled by multiple former C.V.A. employees -- stating that, at one point, Hegseth had to be restrained while drunk from joining the dancers on the stage of a Louisiana strip club, where he had brought his team. The report also says that Hegseth, who was married at the time, and other members of his management team sexually pursued the organization’s female staffers, the magazine said.

ABC News has not independently confirmed the magazine's account. Hegseth's attorney, Tim Parlatore, told The New Yorker the claims were "outlandish."

"We're going to meet with every senator that wants to meet with us, across the board, and we welcome their advice as we go through the advice and consent process," Hegseth told reporters as he arrived for a second day of sitdowns with senators.

Hegseth was asked dozens of questions by reporters, including what he would say to those troubled by the allegations, whether the women who've spoken out are lying, whether he had a drinking problem and if the Trump transition team had been aware of the allegations.

He did not respond, including when asked by ABC's Elizabeth Schulze about GOP Sen. Joni Ernst saying she thinks he should have agreed to a background check.

Trump's team came out in defense of Hegseth earlier Tuesday. Senior adviser Jason Miller, in an interview on CNN, attempted to brush off the allegations as "innuendo and gossip."

"So, when it comes to Pete Hegseth, there aren't any concerns, and we feel very good about his positioning for being confirmed by the Senate," Miller said. "Now we have to take the process very seriously."

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth walks through the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, Dec. 3, 2024, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer Rauchet walk through the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill, Dec. 3, 2024, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Republican senators, peppered with questions on Hegseth and other recent Trump picks as they returned to Washington this week, also say they want a "normal" confirmation process to play -- which would routinely include FBI background checks.

But some of their statements, so far, stopped short of glowing endorsements for some of the selections.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he looked forward to meeting with Hegseth. He argued Hegseth would have the opportunity to answer all questions about these allegations during his confirmation hearing.

Notably, though, Hawley indicated some of his Republican colleagues are "very worried."

"I would just urge my Republican colleagues, who are very worried, I know a number of them are expressing public concern -- it's fine, but I would just urge them, before they make up their minds, right before they make up their minds, let them have this hearing and listen to let's go through the process here and give them a shot to answer this and more and to lay out this vision for you," Hawley said.

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Josh Hawley leaves a meeting with Vice President-elect, Sen. JD Vance and former Congressman Matt Gaetz at the U.S. Capitol, November 20, 2024, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who stood by Hegseth as a "great" pick on Monday, had similarly suggested Hegseth could face headwinds.

"Obviously, if it's to a certain degree, people are not going to vote to confirm it," Tuberville said when asked about the allegations after their meeting. "But what I know when I talk to him about what I've read, what I've studied and been around him, I'll vote for him."

Hegseth met Tuesday with Sen. Deb Fischer, one of two Republican women on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and GOP Sen. Bill Hagerty in their respective offices.

He will also scheduled to meet with Republican Sens. Ted Budd, Shelley Moore Capito, Jim Risch and Eric Schmitt.