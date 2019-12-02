President Jimmy Carter returns to hospital, looks forward to 'returning home soon'

Former President Jimmy Carter s back in the hospital, one of many recent stays for the 95-year-old Democrat.

Carter is in the hospital with a urinary tract infection, according to The Carter Center.

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., this past weekend for treatment for a urinary tract infection," The Carter Center said in a statement. "He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home."

He is the oldest ex-president in U.S. history.

