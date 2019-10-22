President Donald Trump compared the impeachment process to "a lynching" on Tuesday morning.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights," he wrote. "All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN!"

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

This tweet from the president came amid a series of tweets apparently quoting programming on "Fox & Friends," which included accounts about polling on impeachment and about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The president's reference to "lynching" comes months after the Senate passed a bill that would make lynching a federal hate crime. The bill was introduced by Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker -- both now presidential hopefuls -- and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

The Justice for Victims of Lynching Act referred to lynching as having "succeeded slavery as the ultimate expression of racism in the United States following Reconstruction."

"Lynching is not a relic of a painful past -- it is a present and pernicious evil that we still have yet to confront," Booker said in a statement in February.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.