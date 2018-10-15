President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departed Washington Monday morning for a visit to Florida and Georgia, where they will highlight ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael as dozens still remain missing in the wake of the deadly storm.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

“The president and the first lady will be visiting Florida and Georgia today to assess the devastation and damage first hand, find out how we can continue to help,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters Monday morning. “Obviously the president has a whole of government approach to these hurricanes, devastating hurricanes, and wants to be there on the ground to witness first hand."

AP

Conway added that several senior officials and Cabinet members have also visited the region to coordinate with state and local officials.

While the White House has not provided a detailed itinerary for the trip, the president tweeted prior to his departure saying he would be sitting "with FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement." The official White House schedule has the president and first lady returning at the White House in the evening.