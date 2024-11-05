Biden dropped out of the race on July 21, opening the door for Kamala Harris.

Once the presumptive nominee, President Biden to spend Election Day at White House with no public events

For the better part of 2023 and 2024, President Joe Biden plotted a course to Nov. 5, 2024. As the incumbent, the veteran politician was the presumptive Democratic nominee, clinching enough delegates in March, and locked in a tight race with former President Donald Trump.

But instead of spending Election Day preparing for an evening speech, the president's daily schedule is empty beyond his daily briefing by aides: No public events.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will spend election night watching the election results in the White House residence with "long time aides and senior White House staff," according to a White House official.

"The President will receive regular updates on the state of races across the country," the official added.

On Monday night, the 81-year-old Biden also held calls with Democratic state party chairs across the country. Ben Wikler, the chair of the Wisconsin state Democratic Party, told ABC News' MaryAlice Parks that the call was "electrifying."

Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, on July 21 in the wake of a disastrous performance in the first presidential debate and under pressure from prominent Democrats.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," he wrote, in part, in a letter posted on social media. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Ben Curtis/AP

Biden created last-minute controversy on Oct. 29 when he seemed to call Trump supporters "garbage" during a campaign call hosted by the nonprofit Voto Latino.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters -- his -- his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American. It's totally contrary to everything we've done, everything we've been," Biden said.

Trump quickly seized on the comments, saying Biden "meant it," though the president posted a clarification, saying his comment was about the comedian who made the joke and "referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage -- which is the only word I can think of to describe it."

"His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation," Biden said in the post on X.