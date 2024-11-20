Home burglaries of athletes may be connected to South American crime ring: Sources

Detectives in several states are investigating whether a South American crime ring may be behind burglaries at the homes of high-profile professional athletes, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the investigations told ABC News.

The sources caution this is only one avenue investigators are pursuing as they try to solve the break-ins at the Missouri home of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas home of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the Wisconsin home of Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

"You don't want to discount a local person," one of the sources said, adding of Kelce and Mahomes, "It's very easy to find out where these guys are going to be on Sunday."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after making a catch during warmups before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP

Authorities in California, Colorado and other states have recently reported break-ins carried out by South American rings that target retail stores and residential homes in wealthy communities.

The fruits of the thefts are often shared with facilitators and co-conspirators who assisted the crime tourists, as well as others, both inside and outside the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

The burglaries at the homes of Mahomes and Kelce occurred last month while the Chiefs prepared to kick off a Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints. Police in River Hills, Wisconsin, said three people were involved in the burglary at Portis' home on Nov. 10.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs out of the pocket against the Tampa Bay Buccaneersduring the second half of an NFL football game, Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP

Portis announced on social media that many of his "prized possessions" were stolen when his home was broken into during the Bucks' game the night before. Burglars stole $20,000 cash from Kelce and caused $1,000 in damage to the back door, according to a police report.

Police believe there are similarities among the three as well as a burglary targeting Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley outside Minneapolis in September.

Conley's home was burglarized while he was in Minneapolis for a Minnesota Vikings game, police in Medina, Minnesota, said. The thieves got away with jewelry, according to police.

In this Nov. 28, 2023, file photo, Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball up the court against the Miami Heat, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. Rich Storry/Getty Images, FILE

Authorities in each case are still piecing together evidence and looking at possible perpetrators locally and beyond, according to law enforcement sources.

The police agencies involved declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

"Leawood Police Department will not comment on any open investigations," the department said in a statement to ABC News about the break-in at Kelce's home. "Our agency follows up on all investigative leads and works closely with victims to solve open cases. The Leawood Police Department is dedicated to the public we serve and will work tirelessly to ensure the City of Leawood remains one of the safest cities in the State of Kansas."