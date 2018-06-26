Primary elections underway in seven states: LIVE UPDATES

Interested in Midterm Elections? Add Midterm Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Midterm Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Voters in Colorado, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah head to the polls Tuesday in a slate of primaries that highlight the many fissures in both political parties that continue to define a contentious 2018 primary season.

South Carolina and Mississippi are holding runoff elections, and New York state is holding its primary election for federal offices on Tuesday, meaning the high-profile battle between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon will have to wait until September.

Key gubernatorial races Tuesday include Colorado, where an openly gay Democratic multi-millionaire and a cousin of the Bush family are hoping to out-duel a crowded field of challengers, and Maryland, where two well-connected African-American Democrats are vying for the chance to defeat one of the nation's most popular governors in GOP incumbent Larry Hogan.

Kevin Hagen/AP

Over 50 U.S. House seats are at stake in November in the states voting Tuesday, and Democrats are eyeing a number of swing seats in both central and upstate New York, as well as Salt Lake City-based seat held by GOP Rep. Mia Love, one of the few sitting African-American Republicans in Congress.

The marquee race in South Carolina is the Republican runoff election between sitting Gov. Henry McMaster and businessman John Warren. While McMaster has the backing of President Trump, Warren is making the case that he can best implement the president's agenda in the state

Polls in South Carolina close at 7 p.m. EST, polls in Maryland, Mississippi, and Oklahoma close at 8 p.m. EST, polls in Colorado and New York close at 9 p.m. EST, and polls in Utah close at 10 p.m. EST.

6:00 p.m. – One hour from polls closing in South Carolina

We're one hour away from the first poll closing of the night in South Carolina.

The key race to watch is the runoff election for governor between the incumbent, Henry McMaster, and his challenger, businessman John Warren.

Susan Walsh/AP

This seems like the perfect opportunity to revisit President Trump's visit to the state Monday night, where he railed against illegal immigration and unleashed a barrage of insults in yet another classic Trump-style campaign rally.

ABC News' John Parkinson and Jordyn Phelps have more on the President's rally last night.

5:25 p.m. – Computer glitch means up to 80,000 Maryland voters have to cast provisional ballots

As many as 80,000 Maryland voters will have to cast provisional ballots in Tuesday's primary election due to a computer glitch.

That number is four times as many voters as state officials initially announced, according to the Baltimore Sun. Those provisional ballots will not be counted until July 5, which could have an effect on our ability to get a projection in some key races in the state tonight.

"In our sense of urgency to inform the public given the close proximity of the primary election, the numbers that were initially reported did not accurately reflect the total scope of the people impacted," a statement released Monday by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) read, "Upon further review and analysis, we discovered that the initial data provided did not include all those impacted and that the number of potentially impacted voters is approximately 80,000."

4:30 p.m. – Maryland governor's race highlights strategic split for Democrats

The crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary in Maryland has largely coalesced around two candidates: former NAACP President Ben Jealous and Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker.

Both are prominent African-American leaders vying to unseat popular GOP incumbent Governor Larry Hogan, but the strategy behind their bids represents a larger divide within the Democratic Party.

Jose Luis Magana/AP

The campaigns of Jealous and Baker, though they'd both dispute the narrative, demonstrate a strategic divide in how Democratic campaigns operate in the Trump era, and bring into focus a key question facing a party eager to wrest away control of not just governors' seats across the country but also the U.S. House and Senate.

Is harnessing the liberal discontent and anger of the so-called "resistance" the best way to build a "blue wave" to sweep Democrats into power, or will a premium on local support and the backing of prominent local figures prove more effective?

ABC News' John Verhovek reports.

2:15 p.m. – Trump exploits new divisions in driving immigration debate: ANALYSIS

It was one of the most turbulent weeks of a chaotic presidency. Searing images and sounds of children separated from their families overwhelmed the Trump administration’s policy edicts, forcing a rare retreat from a president who rarely gives ground, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein writes.

But if one battle was over, accompanied by a breezy declaration from the president that he had “solved that problem,” the larger war waged by President Donald Trump had barely begun.

Trump has used the days since announcing a change in family-separation policies at the border by reverting to and reinforcing sharply divisive rhetoric around an issue he knows well as a potent political force.

1:35 p.m. – Progressive challengers highlight immigration in bids to unseat NY incumbents

New York City voters head to the polls today in unusually heated primary elections in two congressional seats where progressive challengers to Democratic incumbents are honing in on recent immigration controversies as they make their case to voters.

One of those candidates, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an insurgent challenging one of the House of Representatives' most powerful Democrats in New York's 14th Congressional District, left her home district and traveled to West Texas on Sunday to protest the separation of immigrant families.

G. Ronald Lopez via Zuma Press

Ocasio-Cortez, 28, has attracted increasing attention in her bid to unseat fourth-ranking House Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley, who has represented the district for 14 years and is believed to harbor aspirations to be speaker, should Democrats retake the House.

ABC News' Lee Harris has more on these races.

12:45 p.m. – South Carolina runoff a battle to be the 'Trumpiest' candidate

Moments before the polls closed in South Carolina on June 12, President Donald Trump tweeted out a sharp criticism of incumbent GOP congressman Mark Sanford and endorsed his primary challenger. Just a few hours later, Sanford lost the election.

As the Republican Party continues to move in the direction of Trump, more and more races have evolved into battles to become the ‘Trumpiest of them all’ – including next Tuesday’s gubernatorial runoff in the Palmetto State.

After failing to earn over fifty percent of the vote in the June 12 primary, incumbent South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is headed to a runoff against second-place finisher, businessman John Warren.

ABC News' Meena Venkataramanan has more on this key race.

10:30 a.m. – Teacher salaries key issue in Oklahoma this cycle

Of the Republican candidates for governor in Oklahoma, two of the three front-runners said in an April debate hosted by radio station KOKC that they would not have signed the revenue and teacher pay raise package. Signed in March by Governor Mary Fallin, who is not running for re-election, the legislative package raises taxes on products including gas and diesel to fund an on average $6,100 increase in teacher salaries, ABC News' Adia Robinson reports.

The measure prompted a nine-day teacher walkout in the state, amid similar teacher strikes in other states including West Virginia and Arizona. Teachers sought on average $10,000 increase in teachers’ salaries.

Sue Ogrocki/AP, FILE

Alberto Morejon, an Oklahoma 8th grade US history teacher, said that teacher pay and education funding is a hot topic going into the gubernatorial primaries. Morejon was instrumental in this April’s teacher walkout in the state, creating the Facebook group “Oklahoma Teacher Walkout--the Time is Now!,” which many teachers used to get updates before, during, and after the walkout.

“At the time it was cool to say that stuff,” Morejon said about the statements from Republican candidates. “Now they’re wishing they didn’t say it,”

In the April debate, businessman Kevin Stitt that the state has “to pay teachers what market is,” but called the current revenue sources unsustainable. He added that he wouldn’t have signed the bill without reform, citing the divide between legislators and teachers.

Todd Lamb, currently Oklahoma’s Lieutenant Governor who is now running for governor, gave the revenue and teacher pay raise package an “F in reform.” He added that he’s opposed to tax increases and touted his 65% plan, which would require 65% of education dollars spent in the state to be spent in classrooms. Currently, he claimed, on average less than 45% of education dollars go directly to classrooms.

8:00 a.m. -- Both parties look to settle squabbles Tuesday

Need to catch up on all the key races today?

ABC News has you covered. Read about all the key races at stake Tuesday across the seven states voting today HERE.

ABC News' John Verhovek, Roey Hadar, Jeffrey Cook and John Parkinson report.

6:00 a.m. -- The Note: Seekers of second acts in Tuesday’s primaries

It’s a primary day for seekers of second acts, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein writes this morning in The Note, ABC News' daily political newsletter.

From Chelsea Manning to Michael Grimm to Mitt Romney, Tuesday night will write another chapter in the long storybook of political comebacks.

Romney is heavily favored to win the Republican nomination for Senate in Utah, and ultimately replace Sen. Orrin Hatch at the end of his term.

Romney has been working to overcome skepticism over his loyalty to President Donald Trump. He has gone far enough in Trump’s direction to provoke skepticism over whether he will be a truly independent voice.