Transcript for Laura Bush calls Trump immigration policy 'cruel'

We're going to start with that battle at the border. The firestorm growing over children being separated from R parent sparking protests ar the country now. Nearly 200 children taken from their parents accused of illly Crossin over a six-week period. Images like this one you see T there is getting a lot of reaction this morning. Michael, as you know, president trump is now heading capitol hill tomorrow T discuss immigration with Republicans but this morning first lady Melania trump is already weighing in on what she's seeing, and former first lady, Lau bush, now calling the policy cruel overnight. Our seniohite house correspondent Cecilia Vega has more. Eporter: Good morning, David. This is a policy that is eating ay in terms of controversy at this white house and the middle of this controversy a rare iervention from two first ladies who norlly are not weighing I on policy matters. Melania trump's statement released through a spokesman, she says, quote, Mrs. Trump hates to see the children separateom their families and hopes bothides of the aisle can finly come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws but also a country that governs with heart. Now, this both sides line really seems to be echoing the president's claim that Democrats are to blame for this. Of course the president's crics say H could ilaterally stop this essentially with ane call and bring thisolicy to an end. Want to go now to Mrs. Bush's common she is comparing these detention centers to World War II era japanese-american internment camps. Quote, I live in aorder state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our internaonal boundaries bs zero tolerance policy is cruel, immoral and I breaks my heart. David you know this, this is a growing course of opposition from the president's allies in the evangelical community too. What does the predent hope to accomplish when he gs to capitol hill? Does he want this zero lerance policy stopped or is he ay with what he's seeing, these children being separate Reporter: He caused mass confusn on capitol hill when he seemed dismiss the Republican compromisn immiion. The white house had to clarify say that it's ally the democratic that he is opposed to. So this trip tomorrow is really about rallying Republicans on the hill over Thi issue that has vexe them for years. The president said H doesn't want to see these images, but agai David, his critics Saye could stop this himself. Cecilia Vega, I know you'll have much more on "World news tonight."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.