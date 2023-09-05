Prosecutors seek to delay court proceeding for George Santos

A status conference had been scheduled for Thursday in New York.

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday sought to delay an upcoming status conference in the criminal case against Rep. George Santos, telling the judge in a new court filing they are discussing "possible paths forward" with Santos' defense attorneys.

Santos, 35, a first-term congressman, has been accused of fraud, money laundering, stealing public funds and lying to Congress. He has pleaded not guilty.

A status conference had been scheduled for Thursday in Central Islip, New York, but prosecutors asked the judge to delay it until Oct. 27.

Congressman George Santos leaves the U.S. Eastern District New York court, May 10, 2023, in Central Islip, New York. New York Daily News/TNS via Getty Images, FILE

Santos' attorneys said they need extra time to review all the evidence that has been turned over through discovery as they continue to plot a defense.

"Further, the parties have continued to discuss possible paths forward in this matter,” the filing said. "The parties wish to have additional time to continue those discussions."

Prosecutors claim Santos relied on "repeated dishonesty and deception" to reach Congress and "used political contributions to line his pockets." Additionally, he is charged with unlawfully applying for unemployment benefits during the pandemic and lying to the House of Representatives about his financial condition.