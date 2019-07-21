'He is not a racist': Trump campaign aide Mercedes Schlapp

Mercedes Schlapp, a Trump campaign aide, defended President Donald Trump amid ongoing and escalating attacks aimed at four freshman congresswomen on Sunday.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"I have worked with President Trump for two years and he is not a racist," Schlapp, who left the White House in June to join the campaign told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week."

Susan Walsh/AP, FILE

Schlapp's comments follow the president's shifting response to the backlash that erupted after thousands of rally goers at his Greenville, North Carolina, rally chanted "send her back" about a sitting congresswomen last week.

The chants themselves came only days after the president launched an attack on four progressive congresswomen of color, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass, telling them to "go back" to the countries they came from.

Three of the representatives were born in the U.S., while as a child Omar came to the U.S. as a refugee. All four are duly elected members of Congress.

But while the Trump campaign initially defended the rally chant, the president on Thursday told reporters in the Oval Office that he "was not happy with it" and "I disagree with it." However, Trump appeared to walked back his disavowal of the chant the next day, telling reporters when asked about the chant: "No, you know what I'm unhappy with -- the fact that a congresswoman can hate our country," the president said.

"I'm unhappy with the fact that a congresswoman can say anti-Semitic things. I'm unhappy with the fact that a congresswoman, in this case a different congresswoman, can call our country and our people 'garbage.' That's what I'm unhappy with," Trump said.

The president also argued last week that he "very quickly" started talking once the "send her back" chants started, despite letting the chant go on for about 13 seconds without saying a word. When pushed by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on why he didn't begin speaking sooner, the president he did.

"If you would have heard, there was a tremendous amount of noise and action and everything else," he said. "I started very quickly. And I think you know that."

The president later tweeted that he "did nothing to lead people on, nor was I particularly happy with their chant." President Trump also continued to praise rally goers as "a very big and patriotic crowd. They love the USA!"

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.