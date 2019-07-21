'I just don’t think this is becoming of the president' : Rep.Elijah Cummings

House Oversight Committee Chairman Eliijah Cummings said that chants at a Trump rally on Wednesday were the echo of chants he heard as a child attempting to integrate a pool.

On President Donald Trump's tweets and attacks on Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rahsida Tlaib, he said, "I just don’t think this is becoming of the president of the United States of America," in an interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday.

Trump tweeted an attack on the four freshmen Democratic congresswomen last Sunday, saying "why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it’s done."

Three of the four congresswomen were born in the U.S. and, the fourth, Omar, came to the U.S. as a refugee when she was a child.

Cummings joined a chorus of criticism of Trump’s tweets on Twitter Tuesday, calling them "racist, xenophobic, deeply offensive to many Americans," and adding that they "have no place in the dialogue of the world’s greatest democracy."

The President’s tweets were racist, xenophobic, deeply offensive to many Americans, & have no place in the dialogue of the world’s greatest democracy.



Many Americans yearn for the day when we stop fighting each other & realize that diversity is our promise—not our problem. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 16, 2019

He also said in an interview with the Baltimore Sun that the tweets reminded him of shouts from a white mob as he and other African American children attempted to integrate a Baltimore pool in the 1960s.

"I don’t think these Republicans or Trump fully understand what it feels like to be treated like less than a dog," Cummings said in that interview.

The president’s tweets led to a resolution in the House of Representatives formally condemning the remarks, which passed on Tuesday.

Supporters chanted "send her back" after Trump criticized Omar at a rally on Wednesday. The next day president said he disagreed with the chants adding that he was "not happy it when speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.

After being pressed on Thursday by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, the president said he "started very quickly" after the chants. Video from the rally shows that the chants went on for about 13 seconds without Trump saying anything.

Also on Thursday, ABC News correspondent Kyra Phillips asked Trump if he thought the chants were racist and the president said no.

"You know what's racist to me? When someone goes out and says the horrible things about our country, the people of our country," he said.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.