The real reason United Nations laughed at Trump, according to Stephen Colbert

Sep 26, 2018, 4:31 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Sept. 25, 2018.PlayRichard Drew/AP
President Donald Trump seemed surprised when the United Nations General Assembly audience laughed during his speech on Tuesday, but Stephen Colbert says he knows exactly why it happened.

“Once he made it to the U.N., he jumped right into his favorite talking point: himself,” Colbert, host of “The Late Show,” said Tuesday. “And after explaining to the countries of the world that America would leave them alone, he started picking on them.”

Colbert went on to play a video few clips of Trump’s speech, showing the president as he criticized the leaders of Iran, China and Germany, while complimenting North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump stops to speak with the press after arriving at the United Nations in New York with Melania Trump and Nikki Haley, Sept. 25, 2018.
President Donald Trump stops to speak with the press after arriving at the United Nations in New York with Melania Trump and Nikki Haley, Sept. 25, 2018.

“He's working the room like an insult comic,” Colbert said. “I can't believe the only guy he praised was Kim Jong Un. Putin is going to be jealous!

“Don't worry Mr. President. They're not laughing at you. They're laughing with each other at you,” he added.

The General Assembly audience broke out in laughter near the beginning of Trump's speech as the president touted his accomplishments while appearing to slam past presidents.

"In less than two years, my administration has accomplished almost more than any other administration in the history of our country. So true," Trump said, sparking audible laughter throughout the crowd.

"Didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK," he responded.

"We will never surrender America's sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable global bureaucracy. America is governed by Americans. We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism," he added later.

Colbert called it "the laugh heard around the world" and compared Trump to a wedding guest who hates weddings.

"So Trump appeared before the United Nations to reject the premise of nations uniting," Colbert joked.

"Congratulations to Mike and Diane on their wedding," he said in his best Trump impersonation. "We believe the institution of marriage is a sham. We reject the ideology of monogamy. Diane, when Mike gets fat, call me."

