Freshman congressman and former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw defended his support ofDonald Trump's controversial immigration policies, arguing that the nation has "no effective control over our border right now."

Lt. Cmdr. Crenshaw, R-Texas, discussed the border crisis on Monday with "The View" co-hosts.

"Every country has the right to own its own sovereignty," he said. "Every country has the right to manage who comes in and out of those borders. And right now, it feels as though the United States does not have that right."

He added, "We have no effective control over our border right now."

Rep. @DanCrenshawTX on why he supports a proposed fee on asylum seekers: “Every country has the right to own its own sovereignty... to manage who comes in and out of those borders... Right now it feels as though the United States does not have that right.” https://t.co/fRZGuOPwD2 pic.twitter.com/bfvWKyvVAi — The View (@TheView) May 6, 2019

Crenshaw also shared his opinion on the president's proposed fee on asylum seekers.

"Those illegal immigrants are already paying a fee. They pay a fee to the Mexican drug cartels – they have to," he said. "Mexican drug cartels have complete operation control of our southern border."

He went on to say that a majority of the immigrants coming through the border "don't have a valid asylum claim" once border control receives their documentation.

"What they've learned over the years is they only to raise their hand and say they're claiming asylum, and they need a child with them." he said. "So our laws that are based on good intentions are actually incentivizing child trafficking."

"No matter what, they're taking advantage of the asylum process," Crenshaw said.

