Rep. Ro Khanna: US should be moving toward Medicare for all to cure inequities

Following an onslaught of criticism toward the insurance industry following the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., expressed sympathy for the victim, but acknowledged the debate over inequities in the health care system.

”There is no justification for violence,” Khanna told ABC “This Week” anchor Martha Raddatz. “But the outpouring afterwards has not surprised me.”

Thompson’s killing led to a massive manhunt for the assassin and sparked rampant discussion online about health care and the insurance industry.

Khanna said he agreed with the assessment of independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who wrote: “We waste hundreds of billions a year on health care administrative expenses that make insurance CEOs and wealthy stockholders incredibly rich while 85 million Americans go uninsured or underinsured. Health care is a human right. We need Medicare for All.”

Khanna said he agreed that the U.S. should be moving toward Medicare for all.

“After years, Sanders is winning this debate,” Khanna said.

