Republican leaders "don't want the truth known" about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's alleged sexual misconduct, the attorney for his latest accuser said.

Interested in Supreme Court? Add Supreme Court as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Supreme Court news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"The president and Brett Kavanaugh and his supporters, for some reason, they now don't want the FBI investigating this, they don't want the truth known," Michael Avenatti told ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview Thursday on "Good Morning America."

Avenatti, who is known for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, posted to Wednesday a photo of his newest client, Julie Swetnick, along with court documents detailing her allegations against Kavanaugh, who faces a high-stakes Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday.

"My client has offered to take a polygraph exam if Brett Kavanaugh does. Brett Kavanaugh refuses. My client has offered to testify in front of the Senate committee. Evidently, the Republicans don't want to hear from her," Avenatti added. "This is a search for the truth ... and my client is telling the truth."

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.