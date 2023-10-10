Republicans still divided on who will be the next House speaker amid mounting pressure

It's not clear if Jordan or Scalise have the votes needed to earn the top spot.

House Republicans are bracing for what could be a divided and drawn-out speaker's fight this week as they appear to struggle to unify behind one candidate.

The GOP conference will meet late Tuesday to hear from the two candidates running to be speaker of the House: Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. Republicans are facing increased pressure to coalesce around one candidate quickly so the House can provide aid to Israel after Hamas-led attacks have left hundreds of Israelis dead in the most devastating assault on Israel in five decades. At least 11 Americans are among those killed in the attacks.

Scalise is a known survivor. He is currently undergoing aggressive treatment for blood cancer, and in 2017 he was shot at a practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. His competition is combative Jordan, the chairman of House Judiciary Committee, founder of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and one of the Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who is vying for the position of Speaker of the House, speaks to members of the media as he leaves a House Republican Conference meeting as Republicans work towards electing a new Speaker of the House on Capitol Hill, Oct. 9, 2023. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

While both candidates have received endorsements, it's not clear if either has 217 votes, the number needed to win the top spot on the House floor.

Rep. Jim Jordan a candidate to be the next Speaker of the House, departs a House Republican conference meeting at the Capitol, Oct. 9, 2023. Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

Even former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted from speakership last week in a historic vote, said Monday that he's willing to serve as speaker again if neither candidate can garner enough support.

"I'm going to allow the conference to do their work. But the one thing I would ask my conference: You have 96% of the conference in one place, and you're allowing 4%, with the Democrats playing politics, that now are putting the doubt inside this body," McCarthy said at a press conference Monday, referring to those who voted to oust him from speakership.

Former Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Oct. 9, 2023. Jose Luis Magana/AP

Republicans plan to hold an internal conference vote Wednesday morning, but a full House floor vote has yet to be scheduled.

"That's our goal," Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry said when asked if the full House plans to vote for a new speaker on Wednesday.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik posted on X (formerly Twitter) that during the speaker candidate forum, each candidate will have five minutes for opening remarks, followed by a question-and-answer session with members, and then two minutes for closing remarks.

Republicans met Monday night for more than two hours and are still far from uniting around one candidate.

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, said the conference needs an "extra week" to find the right leadership.

"We're dealing from whiplash. We have a lot of people who did everything they could to get Speaker McCarthy elected. It's been less than a week. The body is still warm," Miller said.

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., said the party was "all over the map" on a way forward.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., raised concerns about Scalise's health as he battles cancer.

"I was honest with Scalise, I think his health is an issue. I don't want somebody that is going to deteriorate in the job. This is a tough job. You got to be everywhere," Norman said.

But almost every Republican agrees: they want to avoid the 15-round fight McCarthy had to endure.

"How many rounds was Rocky?," Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., joked. "Quite frankly, I don't want to repeat what we did on the floor with multiple candidates, and neither did the candidates," he told ABC News' Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott.

The crisis in Israel is also adding a new sense of urgency to move quickly.

"If we remove the speaker in the middle of a war in the Middle East, a war in Ukraine, a crisis at our southern border. These folks need to be serious about the government," Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Scott.

"If anything, you know, doesn't demonstrate more than Hamas and a terrorist organization funded by Iran invading Israel -- if that doesn't wake up the members of my conference, then I don't know what else would," Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, said Monday night.

On Tuesday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul and Ranking Member Gregory Meeks, along with 390 lawmakers, introduced a bipartisan resolution to support Israel.

"I expect this bipartisan resolution to be one of the first, if not the first items considered on the floor once we elect a new Speaker," McCaul said in a news release about the resolution. "And I expect it to receive overwhelming bipartisan support."