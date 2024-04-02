Rhode Island 2024 primary results

Biden and Trump are the only major remaining candidates.

Rhode Island's presidential primary is Tuesday and President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major remaining candidates, having clinched their parties' nominations last month.

Polling hours vary by county. Voters must present a valid photo ID at their polling place.

Mail ballot applications must have been received by March 12 and must be returned via mail or at a drop box by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Early voting ran from March 13 through Monday.

There are 19 Republican delegates up for grabs, one of the smallest amounts among the states. There are 26 Democratic delegates up for grabs.

State significance

The presidential primary in Rhode Island, typically held on the fourth Tuesday in April, was moved from April 23 to April 2 to avoid occurring during Passover.

Rhode Island has been solidly Democratic in presidential races for nearly four decades. Biden won the general election in 2020 with 59% of the vote.