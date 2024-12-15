‘You rise to the level of your sycophancy’: Adam Schiff knocks Trump’s picks

Newly sworn-in Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., criticized President-elect Donald Trump’s picks for staffing his administration and discussed why he doesn’t think President Joe Biden should issue preemptive pardons in an interview on “This Week” on Sunday.

“The precedent of giving blanket pardons, preemptive blanket pardons on the way out of an administration, I think, is a precedent we don't want to set,” Schiff told “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Schiff also responded to Trump’s promise of pardoning Jan. 6 offenders.

“The American people, I think, voted for him in part because they wanted something done about crime,” he said. “Not because they wanted to see him pardon criminals attacking the government.”

Asked if Trump’s threats to go after his political enemies concern him, Schiff pointed to Trump’s nomination of hardliner Kash Patel to lead the FBI.

“I think if Patel is the director of the FBI, then all bets are off,” he said.

