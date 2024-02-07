RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel discussed stepping down with Trump, sources say

McDaniel was reelected in January for her fourth term.

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, has discussed with Donald Trump the possibility of resigning from her position after the South Carolina primary, according to multiple sources familiar with the conversation.

Sources caution that discussions are fluid, but if McDaniel steps down, he is likely to support Michael Whatley, who serves as the chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party.

McDaniel has faced pressure to step down for months, with calls only growing after the RNC reported poor fundraising numbers. Trump has hinted changes were coming, suggesting in an interview with Newsmax that McDaniel step down as chairwoman.

Former President Donald Trump is introduced by RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel at the Republican National Committee's winter meeting at the Washington Hilton in Washington, Feb. 1, 2018. Yuri Gripas/Reuters, FILE

In a statement to ABC News, RNC Spokesperson Keith Schipper says, “Nothing has changed. This will be decided after South Carolina.”

The Trump campaign has not returned requests for comment.

In January, McDaniel was re-elected for her fourth term as chair, saying at the time, "It is an honor to be re-elected as Chairwoman of the RNC, and I am deeply grateful that our members have entrusted me with another term in this role."

"The work to make Joe Biden a one-term president is already underway: it is time for our party to unite and re-dedicate ourselves to electing Republicans up and down the ballot. I look forward to working alongside conservative leaders, including Harmeet and Mike, from across our party to deliver on our promises to the American people," McDaniel said.

McDaniel retained support from well over half of the 168 voting RNC members, clinching 111 votes, while her opponents -- attorney Harmeet Dhillon received 51 and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell -- received four.

During a candidate forum before the vote, McDaniel was the only candidate to receive a standing ovation from RNC members, according to several sources who were present in the room.

Ahead of the race, McDaniel released a letter boasting endorsements from more than 100 of the 168 voting RNC members, handing her buffer room to shed support to a challenger and still be on strong footing.