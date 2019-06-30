Rural hospital closures leave residents with few options: 'It's a fight every day'

Meachael Goney had worked at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center in rural Tennessee for 46 years, but that wasn't long enough to guarantee her job security.

Interested in Health Care Overhaul? Add Health Care Overhaul as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Health Care Overhaul news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"They just called us up to get our checks ... and said they were having a cutback," Goney told ABC News, having just been laid off from the hospital that was in the midst of deep financial troubles and no longer even admitting patients.

In May, the federal government stopped sending the hospital reimbursements for treating patients on Medicare and Medicaid as Tennessee is one of the states that has chosen not to expand Medicaid coverage under President Barack Obama's signature legislative accomplishment, the Affordable Care Act. Not long after ABC News' Steve Osunsami visited the center for "This Week's" Critical Care health care series, a note was posted on its doors saying they were temporarily closed, and in an attempt to turn the hospital's prospects around, a new CEO, Michael Alexander, was named.

Days after posting that note, however, the rest of Goney's co-workers lost their jobs, too, leaving no hospital in the entire county. The next two closest hospitals are between 45 minutes and an hour-long drive away.

Across Tennessee alone, a dozen rural hospitals have closed since 2010, and, according to an analysis by The Tennessean newspaper, more than a dozen others are at serious risk of going under. But it's not just a problem for Tennessee. In the last decade, more than 100 rural hospitals have closed across the country, according to research done by the University of North Carolina's Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research. And an analysis by the management consultancy firm Navigant found that 21% of rural hospital in the United States are in danger of closing, too, if their finances don't improve.

The closures could be deadly for the communities they used to serve.

"If something happened to our children -- we live on a farm and farm machinery and snakes whatever. I've always just known that hospital's there if we need it," a churchgoer said of the Jamestown center.

"Do you worry people wouldn't make it (to the nearest hospital in time)?" Osunsami asked Marilyn Hull, a retired nurse who used to work at Jamestown. She suffered a heart attack in 2012 and worries about having another one and the hour-long drive she'd have to make if she did.

"Oh absolutely," she said. "I said before I think that a lot of people are going to lose their life over this."

Jamestown Mayor Lyndon Baines told ABC News that the town has pleaded to both the state and national government to help keep the hospital open.

"We went to the governor, we called people in Washington, and there's nothing we can do until they settle the bill," he said.

Tennessee's Labor Department is also now investigating claims that the hospital was withholding money from employees' paychecks, but not sending it to the state or Internal Revenue Service.

Alexander, the new CEO for the Jamestown center, told ABC News in a statement that despite the allegations of mismanagement, "We're doing everything we can to try and stay open."

One of the main problems financially for this center, and rural hospitals in general, is the lack of patients with private insurance compared to hospitals near bigger cities. Private insurance companies help pay the bills, the company that owns Jamestown told ABC News, but most of the patients walking through the center's doors are covered by Medicare or Medicaid or don't have any insurance at all. Last month, the federal government said it was considering new rules that could potentially give rural areas higher reimbursements for patients with government insurance, but if that money does come, it could be too late for the people of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Osunsami asked the Jamestown mayor what his biggest concern was about emergency care.

"It’s just like accidents, or you know like tornadoes, something like that happen here," Baines said. "We do get 'em here, and it could happen at any time, and then what are we gonna do?"

That's a reality the people of Celina, Tennessee, have been living in for months.

The last hospital in the county, Cumberland River Hospital, closed in March, forcing residents to have to drive long distances to get emergency medical care.

"It was sad. It was the saddest day I’ve had since I’ve lived here," resident Roberta Profitt told Osunsami of the day the hospital closed. "And you know what? If you wasn't crying, you weren't human."

ABC

"It was really tough," Dr. Jessie Copeland told Osunsami, with tears in his eyes. "The first week or two coming by with the barricades up and it closed, still tough, but I mean you go on. Oh yes. Absolutely it's tough. It was a family to me.”

Copeland returned to the area after going to medical school, and never left after that, making him a hero in the small town.

"Being a doctor's office in an area with no hospital, no E.R., we do the best you can," he said. "Right now in this entire county, you can't get an X-ray of your ankle ... now it's an hour drive to go over and back to the hospital just to get an X-ray."

Natalie Boone, the director of Clay County Emergency Management Agency, said her four ambulances have become the new emergency room.

"We have become their first line of health care," Boone said. "Don't get me wrong, there's a lot of things that we can do in the back of these ambulances. But we're not an E.R. We can't take the place of the E.R.”

"There are so many other neighboring communities going through the same thing right now," Clay County, Tennessee Mayor Dale Reagan said, and Copeland said it's an uphill battle.

"It's a fight every day to get the patients what they need."