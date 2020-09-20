Ruth Bader Ginsburg represented what 'is best about America': Bill Clinton Bill Clinton nominated Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg symbolized everything that "is best about America," former President Bill Clinton said Sunday.

Clinton appeared on ABC's "This Week" days after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He nominated Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, who served as a senior adviser to Clinton in the White House from 1993 to 1996, asked the former president how Ginsburg's tenure on the court surprised him.

"She was only different as I never anticipated she would become, later in her life, a cultural icon and we'd all be doing her exercise routine," he said.

"The more I think about it, the less surprised I am because in a time where people are so cynical, Ruth Ginsburg symbolizes everything is best about America and she was always completely on the level," he added.

President Donald Trump is expected to put forth a nominee to fill Ginsburg's vacant seat, multiple sources close to the president and with direct knowledge of the situation told ABC News.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged that Trump's pick will receive a vote, writing Friday, "Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary."

Democrats have slammed the majority leader for his comments, accusing him of "hypocrisy" as McConnell refused to bring then-President Barack Obama's nominee to replace Antonin Scalia in 2016 -- Merrick Garland -- to the Senate floor for a vote during an election year.

"It seems that Senator McConnell has lost his faith in the judgment of the American people and wants to hurry up with somebody on the court," Clinton said.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders and John Santucci contributed to this report.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.