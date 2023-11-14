Sam Miele, fundraiser for Rep. George Santos, pleads guilty to wire fraud

Sam Miele was accused of pretending to be an aide to Kevin McCarthy.

Sam Miele, a fundraiser for embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., pleaded guilty to wire fraud Tuesday in connection with impersonating an aide to then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Miele was charged in August with aggravated identity theft and four counts of wire fraud.

Miele is the second person charged alongside Santos to plead guilty following campaign treasurer Nancy Marks last month.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., walks back to his office after debate on the House floor on a resolution to expel him from Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Nov. 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE

Prosecutors said Miele sent emails and phone calls seeking campaign contributions while claiming to be a "high ranking aide to a member of the House with leadership responsibilities."

While the indictment doesn't identify the House member, sources told ABC News that it was McCarthy.

Miele was the subject of a similar Federal Elections Commission complaint in February.

He will be sentenced in April.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to 23 counts as prosecutors allege he stole people's identities, made charges on his campaign donors' credit cards and lied to federal election officials. He survived a Republican-led effort to expel him from the House on Nov. 1.

ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.