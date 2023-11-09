Sen. Joe Manchin not running for reelection
The move fuels speculation he could mount a third-party presidential bid.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Thursday that he will not run for reelection next year, fueling speculation over whether he plans on mounting a third-party White House bid.
"What I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together," he said in a statement.
