Sen. John McCain to discontinue brain cancer treatment, family says

Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year, has decided to discontinue treatment, his family said in a statement Friday.

Last summer McCain said he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, "and the prognosis was serious," his family said in a statement.

"In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict," the McCain family said. "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."

McCain's wife, Cindy, and daughter, Meghan, thanked the teams who took care of him and members of the public who have supported their family.

I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey. pic.twitter.com/v27sEbboii — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 24, 2018

Congressional leaders, members of Congress and lawmakers who worked closely with McCain also posted messages of support on social media.

Very sad to hear this morning’s update from the family of our dear friend @SenJohnMcCain. We are so fortunate to call him our friend and colleague. John, Cindy, and the entire McCain family are in our prayers at this incredibly difficult hour. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 24, 2018

John McCain personifies service to our country. The whole House is keeping John and his family in our prayers during this time. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 24, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with Senator McCain and his family. https://t.co/cqHXdjJntj — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 24, 2018

John McCain's life has been one of service and sacrifice. His strength and resolve enabled him to endure 5.5 years as a prisoner of war, and to continue to serve his country for decades. — Martha McSally (@RepMcSally) August 24, 2018

God bless and keep this wonderful man and his family @SenJohnMcCain — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 24, 2018

.@SenJohnMcCain is an American hero. Angela and I send our prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy and the entire McCain family. Read my statement: pic.twitter.com/oxzKPKXucq — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 24, 2018