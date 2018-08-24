Sen. John McCain to discontinue brain cancer treatment, family says

Aug 24, 2018, 11:06 AM ET
Sen. John McCain acknowledges the crowd at an election night rally, Nov, 4, 2008 in Phoenix, Ariz.
Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year, has decided to discontinue treatment, his family said in a statement Friday.

Last summer McCain said he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, "and the prognosis was serious," his family said in a statement.

"In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict," the McCain family said. "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."

PHOTO: Sen. John McCain smiles while attending a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Aug. 10, 2017 in Phoenix.Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
Sen. John McCain smiles while attending a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Aug. 10, 2017 in Phoenix.

McCain's wife, Cindy, and daughter, Meghan, thanked the teams who took care of him and members of the public who have supported their family.

Congressional leaders, members of Congress and lawmakers who worked closely with McCain also posted messages of support on social media.

