Sen. Mike Lee argues Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation shouldn't hinge on single issue

A key Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee argued Sunday that Judge Amy Coney Barrett's potential future on the nation's highest court shouldn't "boil down" to how she may rule in regard to "a single case," such as Roe v. Wade.

"You know, only time can tell what will happen to any one precedent," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who supports her Supreme Court nomination, said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday. "Anytime someone is looking at overruling a precedent, it's a lot more complicated than people might think."

"In any event, you can't look at the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice and and boil down that jurist's contribution to the law, past and future, to what they might do with a single case," he continued.

Lee, a second-term senator and an attorney who once clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito when he was a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, will be among the first members of the Senate to question Barrett when she appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the committee's chairman, said Saturday night that the hearing will begin the second week of October.

On "This Week," Lee characterized Trump's nomination of Barrett as a positive for his reelection campaign, despite a new ABC News/Washington Post poll showing that a majority of Americans believe the winner of November's election should appoint the new justice.

"President Donald Trump campaigned in 2016, he's campaigning again this time, promising to appoint judges to federal courts and justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who are textualists and who are originalists," he said. "This is exactly what he promised to do and he's fulfilling that promise. I think the American people respect somebody who's willing to stand behind his campaign promises, which is what he's doing with Judge Barrett."

In addition to reproductive rights, one of the key issues any new justice is expected to rule on is the legality of the Affordable Care Act. Despite the popularity of the law's protections for insured Americans with pre-existing conditions, Lee continues to believe the act is unconstitutional. A potential Supreme Court decision in line with his thinking could strike down those protections as well.

"A lot of your colleagues are concerned that that forthright opinion is going to cost [Republicans] on Nov. 3," ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos noted Sunday.

"We're talking about Judge Barrett here, and we're talking about constitutionality. Judge Barrett will look at this not on the basis of what's politically expedient, she'd look at it on the basis of constitutionality," Lee responded, after earlier noting Barrett shouldn't be "tarnish[ed]" by her position on a law he blamed Congress and Chief Justice John Roberts for advancing.

In 2016, Lee himself was named by Trump on a list of potential Supreme Court justices four years ago, prior to that year's election. At the time, the vacancy created by Justice Antonin Scalia's death was among the campaign's top issues as Senate Republicans continued to block nomination hearings for President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland.

"The Supreme Court is very important and I appreciate being considered," Lee said in a statement at the time, adding that he was "focused on my job in the Senate, where I'm in a good position to defend the Constitution by fighting against government overreach."

The senator was present at the White House Rose Garden Saturday for Trump's announcement of Barrett as his choice to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and tweeted approvingly of her selection afterward.

"Judge Barrett is going to be a fantastic Supreme Court justice," Lee wrote. "I think she'll be a textualist and an originalist. She'll be devoted to the principle of constitutionally limited government. That's what President Trump promised his voters. It is what I promised my voters. And we are going to keep our promise to the voters who elected us."

Two Republican senators, Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, announced their opposition last week to their party pursuing the confirmation of a Trump nominee prior to the election. But the pair, plus the entire Democratic caucus, would still fall two votes short of blocking Barrett as the GOP maintains a 53-47 advantage in the chamber.

