Turner accuses House GOP holdouts of 'voting with Nancy Pelosi' as shutdown deadline looms

"Republicans need to vote for Republican bills," he said.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, on Sunday accused House Republican renegades of "voting with Nancy Pelosi" as a handful of conservatives in the chamber continue to rebuff Speaker Kevin McCarthy's approach to the government budget in his efforts to avoid a shutdown at month's end.

"We don't want to use Democrat votes to try to avert a shutdown, but they're using Democrat votes to try to cause a shutdown. And these individuals, these Republican holdouts, are voting with Nancy Pelosi against Republican bills that have been brought to the floor [and] that could trigger a shutdown," Turner told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, invoking the name of the speaker emerita who is a favorite target of the GOP.

"I think Kevin's gonna continue to negotiate until the end, but Republicans need to vote for Republican bills and we can avert the shutdown," Turner said.

Republicans opposed to McCarthy's efforts have broadly complained about how he handled a previous fight over spending, with the country's debt limit.

Elsewhere on "This Week," Turner lambasted President Joe Biden's approach to the southern border as unauthorized migrant crossings surge.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.