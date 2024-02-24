South Carolina 2024 Republican primary results

Donald Trump faces off against Nikki Haley in her home state.

South Carolina holds its 2024 presidential primaries on two different days in February -- and after President Joe Biden won the Democratic race on Feb. 2, Republican voters get their opportunity on Saturday.

Residents were able to vote in either primary, but only in one.

Polls are open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Voters must bring a photo ID to their polling place.

Early voting was held from from Feb. 12 until Thursday for the Republican primary. Early voting centers were open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Qualified voters -- including those who have a physical disability and are age 65 and older -- could also request an absentee ballot. The ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. local time on the day of the primary.

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley cheer following her remarks during a campaign visit at Clemson University ahead of the Republican presidential primary election in Clemson, S.C., Feb. 20, 2024. Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

State significance

South Carolina traditionally holds the first-in-the-South primaries for Republicans and Democrats.

There are 50 Republican delegates up for grabs.

Former President Donald Trump, his party's front-runner, will face former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in her home state. While Haley has said she wants to show her campaign has built momentum, despite losing in three previous states so far, he remains strong in polls tracked by 538.

Trump won the state in the 2020 general election, with 55% of the vote.

Trump also won the state's 2016 Republican primary -- the last seriously contested GOP race there -- with 32.5% of the vote. He went on to win the 2016 general election there by 14 points over Hillary Clinton, increasing the margin for Republicans compared to the party's two previous nominees.